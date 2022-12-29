Bad Bunny holds free surprise concert on top of a gas station: Hands out 25000 plus gifts

Bad Bunny gave an amazing surprise to his Puerto Rican fans on top of a gas station and carried out a massive gift drive

On Tuesday, December 27, Bad Bunny headlined a free concert on top of a local gas station and gave out more than 25,000 presents to fans of all ages at his Good Bunny Foundation's Bonita Tradición gift drive at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente Walker in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

According to People, the gift drive began first , followed by Bad Bunny filming a part of his upcoming single, La Jumpa, with rapper Arcángel in Puerto Rico's Calle Loíza neighborhood, during which a large crowd began to form.

To please the crowd, Bad Bunny, then, began an impromptu performance of several of his songs, including Gato de Noche, Efecto, Me Porto Bonito and El Apagón.

As per the Good Bunny Foundation's Instagram, the organisation provided fans with art supplies, sports equipment and instruments to take home with them. Food and drinks were also served at the event, which featured live music and a meet-and-greet with Bad Bunny.

The 28 year old delivered another performance at the nightclub Fifty Eight while shooting more of the La Jumpa music video.