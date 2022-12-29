Kim Kardashian talks nightly rituals and house rules: ‘They have to call me’

Kim Kardashian has just shed some light into some of the nightly rituals that are a staple in her household.

The reality TV star and makeup mogul issued these claims during her interview with the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast.

In the interview, Kim dived deep into her daily rituals and revealed her stance on nightly prayers.

She started by explaining the importance of nightly prayers in her household and admitted, “I pray every night with my kids.”

“Even if I'm, you know out of town, they have to call me, and we say our prayers together over FaceTime.”

“They just like that. They can't go to bed without that,” no matter what.

During the course of the chat, she also discussed what she prays for most of all and admitted, “Health and happiness.”

“And calmness, sometimes,” because “Sometimes I need a little bit of help in that area.”