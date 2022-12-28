 
Wednesday December 28, 2022
By Web Desk
December 28, 2022
Netflix reveals list of most-popular movies & shows in 2022

Netflix unveiled the official list of the biggest hits movies and series released in 2022.

Here’s the list of Netflix most popular English and non-English movies and series in 2022:

Most Popular 2022 English Language Movies on Netflix:

  1. The Gray Man
  2. The Adam Project
  3. Purple Hearts
  4. Hustle
  5. The Tinder Swindler
  6. The Sea Beast
  7. Enola Holmes 2
  8. Senior Year
  9. The Man From Toronto
  10. Day Shift 

Most Popular 2022 Non-English Language Movies on Netflix:

  1. Troll
  2. All Quiet on the Western Front
  3. Black Crab
  4. Through My Window
  5. The Takedown
  6. Loving Adults
  7. Carter
  8. My Name is Vendetta
  9. Restless
  10. Furioza

Most Popular 2022 English Language Series on Netflix:

  1. Stranger Things (Season 4)
  2. Wednesday (Season 1)
  3. DAHMER
  4. Bridgerton (Season 2)
  5. Inventing Anna
  6. Ozark (Season 4)
  7. The Watcher
  8. The Sandman
  9. The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)
  10. Virgin River (Season 4)

Most Popular 2022 Non-English Language Series on Netflix:

  1. All of Us Are Dead (Season 1)
  2. Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1)
  3. The Marked Heart (Season 1)
  4. Till Money Do Us Part (Season 1)
  5. Elite (Season 5)
  6. High Heat (Season 1)
  7. The Empress (Season 1)
  8. Business Proposal (Season 1)
  9. Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 1)
  10. Welcome to Eden (Season 1)