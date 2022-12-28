Netflix reveals list of most-popular movies & shows in 2022

Netflix unveiled the official list of the biggest hits movies and series released in 2022.
Here’s the list of Netflix most popular English and non-English movies and series in 2022:
Prince Harry ex girlfriend Cressida Bonas knew relationship would not last
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not need to be part of King Charles speech
Meghan Markle says she wanted Archie to grow up with his cousins
Kim Kardashian wants her fans to watch 'Mammals'
Prince Harry thinks Meghan's actions tipped the balance in her favour
Meghan Markle wants her documentary to be submitted for every single award claims journalist