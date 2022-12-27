Chris Rock's Netflix Special ‘Selective Outrage’ to broadcast live on this date

Chris Rock has announced the date of the premiere of his next stand-up comedy show Selective Outrage, which will air on Netflix on March 4, according to US Magazine.



Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will be broadcasted live on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET. This will also be recorded as the first live global event on Netflix.

The comedy set is to be broadcasted one week before the 2024 Oscars which are set for March 12. The stand-up special will also mark Chris's first televised special after he was slapped on the stage by actor Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards last March.

Rock was presenting at the ceremony when he made a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, who suffers from Alopecia. This was when Will Smith went onto the stage and slapped the comedian.

However, Will apologized later. He said, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong."