Sir Paul McCartney confesses he finds it ‘difficult’ to talk about John Lennon after his tragic murder

Sir Paul McCartney has recently confessed that he found it “so difficult” about late John Lennon after his tragic death.
According to Daily Mail, McCartney appeared on SiriusXM’s The Beatles Channel in which he opened up on how his former Beatles band-mate was “murdered” outside his New York City apartment in 1980 and how this whole incident affected him.
“When John died it was so difficult. It had hit me so much that I couldn't really talk about it,” said the 80-year-old.
McCartney recalled, “I remember getting home from the studio on the day that we'd heard the news he died. Turning the TV on and seeing people say, ‘Well, John Lennon was this’ and ‘What he was, was this’ and ‘I remember meeting him’.”
“I was like, ‘I can't be one of those people. I can’t go on TV and say what John meant to me,’” remarked McCartney.
He added, “It was just too deep. I couldn't put it into words.”
For the unversed, McCartney expressed his grief about losing late Lennon in his 1982 song Here Today.
Nicolas Cage will be seen in Renfield and The Old Way in 2023
Donna Mills got fame from Knots Landing
The couple share children Rex, four, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Shocking Revelation by mortuary staff
Nicki Minaj to settle in with new born son and husband in her newly bought mansion
Jenna Ortega faced backlash after she confessed filming viral dance scene while testing positive for Covid