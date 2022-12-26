Sir Paul McCartney confesses he finds it ‘difficult’ to talk about John Lennon after his tragic murder

Sir Paul McCartney has recently confessed that he found it “so difficult” about late John Lennon after his tragic death.



According to Daily Mail, McCartney appeared on SiriusXM’s The Beatles Channel in which he opened up on how his former Beatles band-mate was “murdered” outside his New York City apartment in 1980 and how this whole incident affected him.

“When John died it was so difficult. It had hit me so much that I couldn't really talk about it,” said the 80-year-old.

McCartney recalled, “I remember getting home from the studio on the day that we'd heard the news he died. Turning the TV on and seeing people say, ‘Well, John Lennon was this’ and ‘What he was, was this’ and ‘I remember meeting him’.”

“I was like, ‘I can't be one of those people. I can’t go on TV and say what John meant to me,’” remarked McCartney.

He added, “It was just too deep. I couldn't put it into words.”

For the unversed, McCartney expressed his grief about losing late Lennon in his 1982 song Here Today.