Anushka Sharma completes 'Chakda Xpress', thanks Jhulan Goswami for the 'final clap'

The shoot for Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda Xpress has been wrapped up.
Therefore, Sharma celebrates the completion of the film with the team of the film and Jhulan Goswami. Taking it to her Instagram, she shared pictures from the celebration where she can be seen cutting a customized beautiful cake along with director Prosit Roy and Goswami.
Anushka also thanked Jhulan for giving the final clap during the shoot. The caption on the pictures read: “It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress, and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to being an end to the shoot.”
Chakda Xpress is a film based on the life journey of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Clean Slate Filmz. The film is going to premiere on Netflix soon, reports IndiaToday.
Roy’s sports-drama film is going to mark as Anushka Sharma’s comeback after a period of four years. The actress last appeared in Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
