Mark Labbett looks incredible after ten-stone weight loss

The Chase's Mark Labbett looked incredible as he shed an astonishing amount of weight (10 stone) in a few years.
While opening a Christmas present on Saturday backstage at his panto the slimmed-down quiz genius, 57, looked dapper as he posed with one of his gifts - the board game version of Pointless, one of The Chase's rivals in the TV quizzing world.
Mark wrote, referring to the game's former co-host: 'This was my secret Santa at the Northwich Panto. I suspect Richard Osman.'
He looked happy and healthy in the snap as he donned a casual ensemble in a black T-shirt and comfy trousers that highlighted his slimmed-down frame.
Fans were shocked at his obvious weight loss in the snap as one commented: 'Jesus, almost didn't recognise you, really smashed that weight loss.'
Another said: 'That's an amazing achievement. Well done Mark. Hope you're well.'
A third wrote: 'Smashing the weight loss there! Great work!!' while a fifth said: 'More of a minibeast now!'
It comes after Mark showed off his incredible 10-stone weight loss during an appearance on Loose Women last month.
