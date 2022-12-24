Avatar 3 release date revealed

James Cameron's popular science fiction series Avatar's third instalment will hit theatres in 2024, according to US Magazine.
James revealed details about the third part of the Avatar franchise in a recent interview. The third Avatar movie is expected to release in theatres on December 20, 2024. James shared that one of the possible titles of the film is Avatar: The Seed Bearer.
James did not reveal many details about the plot of the film; however, it is reported that the principal filming of the film has been done and the editing and visual effects of the film are under work now.
The second part of the Avatar franchise was released recently. Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar which is the highest-grossing film of all time.
Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver from its sequel while also adding Kate Winslet in the sequel. Avatar: The Way of Water is the widest release ever in cinema history.
