Daredevil star Charlie Cox tells whether he'd play next James Bond

Charlie Cox who is popular for his role Daredevil, detailed on whether he would be interested in playing the role of James Bond.



Daniel Craig is the latest in the long list of actors who have taken the role of 007, with the actor's debut in 2006 with Casino Royale.

After 3 sequels, Craig finally waved goodbye to Bond in last year's No Time To Die, a film that earned mostly positive reviews from audiences and critics.

The film also marked a first for the Bond franchise, with Craig's character dying in a hail of missile fire during the emotional climax.



Now, after more than a year since the release of No Time To Die, fans are speculating who will be next to play the iconic British superspy.

In a recent interview with NME, Cox, who is playing an MI6 agent in Netflix's upcoming Treason, explained whether he is open to the idea of playing 007.

The answer is unfortunately disappointing for Cox's fans, as it doesn't sound like playing Bond is something he is interested in.

“The honest truth is that I think there are better candidates out there than me. The Bond itch has been scratched a little bit for me with Treason but also particularly by Daredevil. Playing a superhero is not so different."

He further continued, " I think they should do something different – and I think you know what I mean. It would be a really good time and opportunity to do that.”