The 1975 Matt Healy seeing a 'Canadian model' after split from FKA Twigs: 'They are head over heels!'

The 1975 frontman, Matty Healey is secretly dating a Canadian model and influencer following split from FKA twigs.

Matty Healey is reportedly seeing Canadian model and influencer Charlotte Briar D’Alessio.

According to a report by The Sun on Friday, on December 23, the pair have been seeing each other for a number of weeks, with the model often spotted backstage during The 1975's US tour.

Sources told the publication, "Matty and Charlotte have been quietly dating for a number of weeks and are head over heels for each other."

It continued, "It is early days and they are taking things slowly but it is clear to everyone who knows Matty how keen he is on her."

Matty Healey ended his relationship of two years with FKA twigs in June, due to work commitment issues, including Covid 19 and the promotion and release of The 1975's fifth album.





