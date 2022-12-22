‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan’s latest song fails to impress fans

Jhoome Jo Pathaan fails to impress SRK Fans

Shah Rukh Khan is right under the radar of people now a days ever since Besharam Rung from ‘Pathaan’ was released a while back. The obscenity of the music video was where people got furious and it was criticized the entire film team. The next song from the film named ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ came out today and seems like things are not really well for King Khan.

The song shows King Khan flexing his abs which according to a lot of Twitteratis is ‘cringe’. Things took a turn when a twitter user commented, ‘While Tom Cruise is doing impossible stunts at 60, Shahrukh Khan is making cringe like #JhoomeJoPathaan at 57. I really thought he'd bring something fresh.’

In support of that tweet, one more user tweeted, It looks so cringe to see a 57 yr old man giving so much annoying dance moves with even more terrible costumes and style…when Bollywood will come out of stereotypical movie-making culture?”

About the song, Sidharth Anand, the filmmaker said, "When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved his magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music."