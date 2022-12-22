Amitabh Bachchan pens congratulatory note for Abhishek as he wins Best Actor Award for 'Dasvi'

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates Abhishek Bachchan on winning the Best Actor award for Dasvi at Filmfare OTT Awards.
Big B added a series of tweets congratulating his son. While doing so, he also recalled the time when people mocked Abhishek.
In one of the tweets the Piku actor wrote: “T 4503 - My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST.”
The super proud father penned a note for his son which read: "a most deserving Award .. well done Bhaiyu .. you were and are and shall ever be the best ! FINALLY .. you have through sincere perseverance and belief .. proved your point .. !! And shall continue to do so .. time and again .. You can be derided, but you cannot be ignored !!”
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Film Uunchai directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It also starred: Boman Irani and Anupam Kher in the vital roles, reports IndiaToday.
