Cardi B wants 'more kids', does not 'worry' about future

Cardi B is expressing her desire to welcome more kids with husband Offset.
Turning to her Twitter this week, the WAP hitmaker said that she has plans of having a big family, in addition to her two children.
Taking to Twitter, she said: "I want a big family. When I was pregnant, I always used to say, 'Oh, I'm just gonna have my baby with me all day, and I'm going to get a nanny'."
Cardi added: "And then, you know, once your baby gets here, you're scared to get a nanny because you don't want anybody around them."
"One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get," she previously admitted.
Speaking about her future, Cardi B added: "I don't have to worry so much about my future. One negative thing is that, even though I'm happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money."
