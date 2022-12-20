Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of his look in forthcoming film 'Bholaa': See picture

Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' to hit theatres on March 30, 2023

Ajay Devgn drops official poster of his highly-anticipated film Bholaa.

Ajay, taking it to his Instagram, revealed the exciting poster that immediately caught attention of the viewers and his beloved fans.

The caption on the post read: “Ek Chattan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss Kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa. 30th March 2023. #Bholaain3D.”

The poster showed the versatile actor looking sharp as he carried a heavily bearded look with an intense face expression.

Ajay’s fans are going crazy and are calling the look as extraordinary. One of the fans wrote: “Baki sab ek taraf ajay devgn sir ek taraf.”

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “Extraordinary Look of Three National Award winner Superstar Ajay Devgn. Bholaa Big Hit.”

Ajay Devgn starrer will be a three-part franchise. As per the reports, Bholaa will be the only part which is going to be a remake of a Tamil film Kaithi whereas the other two parts will have original stories.

Bholaa also features Tabu and Amala Paul in vital roles, reports PinkVilla.



