Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of his look in forthcoming film 'Bholaa': See picture

Ajay Devgn drops official poster of his highly-anticipated film Bholaa.
Ajay, taking it to his Instagram, revealed the exciting poster that immediately caught attention of the viewers and his beloved fans.
The caption on the post read: “Ek Chattan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss Kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa. 30th March 2023. #Bholaain3D.”
The poster showed the versatile actor looking sharp as he carried a heavily bearded look with an intense face expression.
Ajay’s fans are going crazy and are calling the look as extraordinary. One of the fans wrote: “Baki sab ek taraf ajay devgn sir ek taraf.”
Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “Extraordinary Look of Three National Award winner Superstar Ajay Devgn. Bholaa Big Hit.”
Ajay Devgn starrer will be a three-part franchise. As per the reports, Bholaa will be the only part which is going to be a remake of a Tamil film Kaithi whereas the other two parts will have original stories.
Bholaa also features Tabu and Amala Paul in vital roles, reports PinkVilla.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed in their Netflix docuseries that they first met through Instagram
Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford were fittingly dressed as Mr and Mrs Claus for the birthday bash
Amber Heard said, "I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony...
Elon Musk discusses his Twitter poll result on microblogging site
Cecily Strong joined SNL back in 2012 where she did her bid on Weekend Update alongside Seth Meyers
The filming of the spy thriller web-series will begin from January 2023