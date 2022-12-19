Samantha Markle thrashes Meghan Markle 'grandmother' lies

Samantha Markle, half-sister of Meghan Markle, is calling out the Duchess's new Netflix documentary.
Speaking with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Samantha took a swipe at Meghan's claim of taking care of sick grandmother during the final days of her life.
She fumed: "The whole grandmother thing - that just did it for us. I think my grandmother would be rolling over in her grave if she saw that. [Meghan] didn't take care of her, she visited her."
"She never made apple butter with her because my grandmother was making apple butter, like, in the 1970s before Meghan was even born. So, it's been so far-fetched.
"It's like a tragic comedy, especially sadly for our family and for the Royals," she concluded.
