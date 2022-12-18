Shah Rukh Khan advises people getting married on 'Pathaan' release date

During his Saturday #AskMeAnything Twitter chat, Shah Rukh Khan addressed the worries of fans whose wedding dates conflicted with the release date of his next movie Pathaan, according to the Hindustan Times.



On Saturday evening, SRK tweeted, "Come all let’s do an #AskSRK for 15 minutes. Then work beckons." In the #AskMeAnything session, a fan asked Shah Rukh, "Sir, I am getting married on 25th Jan. Can you please postpone Pathaan to 26th? That would be great. Thank you.” SRK replied, "um shaadi 26 ko karlo (Republic Day parade ke baad) chutti bhi hai us din (You should get married on 26th. It is also a holiday).”

Another fan asked SRK, "Shaadi tai ho gayi 26th Jan ko.. Kya karoo? #AskSRK (My wedding is fixed for Jan 26. What should I do)." Shah rukh responded to the question, "Shaadi kar le…honeymoon ki holidays mein film dekh lena (Get married. Watch the movie during your honeymoon offs).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be seen next in Pathaan. Pathaan is an action thriller film it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand.