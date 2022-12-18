Watch Billie Eilish duet ‘My Hero’ with Dave Grohl in tribute to late Taylor Hawkins

Billie Eilish brought out Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl to honour the memory of the band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Eilish was performing at Kia Forum arena on Thursday night, December 15, 2022, when she invited Grohl on stage. “I would like to invite a friend of mine,” she said, while thousands of fans cheered as the former Nirvana drummer walked on stage, via CNN.

Grohl recalled the 2022 Grammys, where Eilish performed on stage in a Hawkins shirt, just weeks after the long-time Foo Fighters drummer died unexpectedly.

“Earlier this year, all of the Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys, and when Billie came out for her performance in the Taylor Hawkins t-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude,” Grohl said. “From our families who are here tonight, the Hawkins family, and everyone, I’d like to thank you very much today.”

“Let’s sing it for Taylor,” he said.

Sitting on stools with Grohl playing guitar, the two went on to duet on Foo Fighters’ 1998 track My Hero.

Hawkins died at the age of 50 on March 25, 2022, in Bogotá, Colombia due to a drug overdose. He was meant to perform with the band just hours later at a music festival.

