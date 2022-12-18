'Game of Thrones' alum Joseph Mawle roped in for 'Yellowstone prequel '1923'

Game of Thrones star Joseph Mawle is going to star in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 which debuted on December 18.



1923 tells the story of the previous generation of the Dutton family as they struggle to establish their family empire shown in Yellowstone.

According to Variety, Joseph Mawle will star as Captain Shipley, described as "the captain of a British cargo ship, who has seen a lot during his years at sea."

Mawle is best known for his role as Benjen Stark in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. He also has recently starred in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

1923 was scheduled to drop on Paramount+ on Dec. 18, the same day Yellowstone season five was scheduled to release its midseason finale.