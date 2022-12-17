Khloe Kardashian reveals bangs in latest hair makeover on Instagram

File footage

Khloe Kardashian transformed her look ahead of the New Year and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

The Kardashians star, 38, surprised her fans as she took to her Instagram on Friday and unveiled her stunning new hair makeover in two photos that showed her with brown hair down in waves while fluffy front bangs covered her forehead.

Khloe simply captioned the post, “Bang Bang.” The Good American founder received love and praises for her latest look in the comments section, especially from her famous family.

Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian commented, “I love this so much.” While sister Kylie Jenner simply wrote, “yes,” adding a heart-eyed emoticon, her mother Kris Jenner showed some love, writing, “So GORGEOUS!!”

Khloe’s hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons took credit for the look, commenting, “We did that.”

The new hair makeover came after Khloe and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, participated in a lie detector test for Vanity Fair.