Jennifer Aniston has her eyes on Jon Hamm, would date him if he shows interest

Jennifer Aniston reportedly has her eyes set on her The Morning Show co-star Jon Hamm as she hopes to date him if he becomes single.

Even though, the Friends alum has been on some “casual dates” recently with different men, she is not expecting “anything serious” to come out of them.

“While she does want to meet someone special, this is probably the longest period of time Jen has ever been single,” a source told Heat Magazine.

“Jen’s official line is that she’s happy to wait for Mr Right, and he needs to be an equal match to her,” the insider shared. “She’d be best suited to someone in her own league.”

The insider shared that the Hollywood beauty has a strong crush on the Baby Driver actor who is in a serious relationship with Anna Osceola since 2020.



“Her crush on Jon is common knowledge – she’d be with him in a heartbeat if he were single and showed interest," the insider continued.

“But even though they’ve had a blast filming together and hanging out, sadly for Jen, he’s in a serious relationship.”

As for the upcoming holiday season, Jennifer Aniston is single and “just having fun” while “waiting for some magic to happen," the source said.

Previously, an anonymous source told Woman’s Day as per Marca Magazine that following Hamm's casting in The Morning Show, he and Aniston were totally smitten with one another.

The insider even claimed that Aniston had been on “secret dates” with Hamm, however, none of the actors ever commented on the speculations.