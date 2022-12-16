Kareena Kapoor hosts 'Star Wars' themed birthday bash for son Taimur: See Pictures

Taimur Ali Khan will be turning six years old on December 20

Kareena Kapoor Khan arranged a grand pre-birthday bash for her elder son Taimur Ali Khan, who is going to turn six years old on December 20.

Kareena opted for a Star Wars theme for her son’s birthday party. Taimur seemed to enjoy his birthday celebration to the fullest as his mother shared a post on Instagram with a caption that read: “Ok a clear sign the party was a hit. My Jedi Tim.” Taimur, in the picture, can be seen having fun on a bouncy slide.

Khan also shared a picture on her Instagram story where she can be seen posing for the camera along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Tim. She also tagged @threeentertainment, who shot the entire event.



Threeentertainment also shared glimpses of the themed birthday party.

See pictures:









Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012. They have two children: elder son Taimur Ali Khan and younger son Jehangir Ali Khan.