Kareena Kapoor hosts 'Star Wars' themed birthday bash for son Taimur: See Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan arranged a grand pre-birthday bash for her elder son Taimur Ali Khan, who is going to turn six years old on December 20.
Kareena opted for a Star Wars theme for her son’s birthday party. Taimur seemed to enjoy his birthday celebration to the fullest as his mother shared a post on Instagram with a caption that read: “Ok a clear sign the party was a hit. My Jedi Tim.” Taimur, in the picture, can be seen having fun on a bouncy slide.
Khan also shared a picture on her Instagram story where she can be seen posing for the camera along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Tim. She also tagged @threeentertainment, who shot the entire event.
Threeentertainment also shared glimpses of the themed birthday party.
See pictures:
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012. They have two children: elder son Taimur Ali Khan and younger son Jehangir Ali Khan.
