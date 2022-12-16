 
Friday December 16, 2022
Entertainment

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share adorable clips of Lilibeth’s newborn phase

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show off their daughter’s newborn phase

By Web Desk
December 16, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry show off adorable images focusing on Lilibet’s first few days earth side.

The images range from the baby’s newborn days to clips from her Frogmore Cottage birthday.

All of this was shown on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

Shortly before the clips started rolling the couple could even be heard saying, “There was something that felt so complete, once we had Lilibet.”

