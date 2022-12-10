Emily Ratajkowski says therapy helped her get to the 'root' of 'fear of abandonment'

Emily Ratajkowski says therapy helped her get to 'root' of her 'fear of abandonment'

Emily Ratajkowski opened up about her experince with therapy and how it has helped her to be independent.



The model spoke to her High Low podcast listeners on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, about bettering herself by studying attachment styles.

“I’ve been in therapy for quite a long time,” the EmRata first noted.

Ratajkowski, 31, explained that she tested for an “anxious preoccupied” attachment style when she began therapy, but recently found that she has progressed to a “more secure” type, via Page Six.

“It means you really don’t want to be alone,” she said. “You typically have negative self-image [and a] positive views of others. They often seek approval, support, responsiveness from their partner. You’re always turning to your parent for more reassur[ance],” Ratajkowski continued.

The actress, who divorced husband Sebastian Bear-McClard amid a cheating scandal earlier this year, is currently 'happy dating' Pete Davidson. She revealed that therapy is what helped her overcome her fears.

“For me, it was really in therapy where I learned to be independent and get to the root of my fear of abandonment.”



As a mom of one-year-old son Slyvester, who was born in March, 2021, the model is trying to work a "secure" attachment with him.

EmRata has been making headlines for going out with DJ Orazio Rispo, followed by Pete Davidson. She was also romantically linked to Brad Pitt in September, via the outlet.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in October Ratajkowski revealed that she is currebntly just having fun. “I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked [before]. So, now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.'”