Mike Tyson who converted to Islam in 1992 visits Mecca to perform Umrah

DJ Khaled and Mike Tyson visited Mecca, the most sacred holy place of Islam, to perform Umrah.
The American singer shared multiple videos and pictures from his visit of the Holy Ka'aba.
He wrote, "The second I walked in Mecca tears came down my eyes. Tears of joy. My whole life I wanted to go to Mecca to pray and to give gratitude to Allah. I prayed for the world for more love for more life more peace more joy more health and protection for all of us.
Mike Tyson is also seen in the video which DJ Khaled shared on his Instagram.
He also posted a picture with Tyson as they started their journey to Mecca.
Mike Tyson reportedly accepted Islam when he was jailed in 1992.
