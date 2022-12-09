In a first, Google gets registered in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a first, Alphabet unit Google has registered itself as a company in the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), paving way for other multi-national companies to open offices in the country.
The tech giant, based in the United States, has registered itself with the SECP as in line with the “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021”, social media companies had to open offices in the country.
In conversation with Geo News, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque said following the registration of the American multinational technology company, other social media platforms will also establish offices in Pakistan.
“TikTok will soon set up its office in Pakistan. Companies remain reluctant due to the lack of trust and inconsistent policies,” he said while maintaining that his ministry will offer complete support to foreign companies.
Pakistan’s government, as per social media rules, has made registration mandatory for companies and Google registered itself as a company in this context.
Data will be safe if Google’s server is built in Pakistan. Even now, data of all companies including social media gets stored outside Pakistan.
