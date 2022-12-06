Hansika Motwani shares more adorable photos from her wedding

Hansika Motwani shared some more pictures from her wedding ceremony, the couple looked super happy and ethereal together in the pictures.



The love birds got married on December 4 after two weeks of pre-wedding festivities.

Hansika wore a traditional red lehenga with kundan jewellery and red bangles, whereas Sohael opted for an all-ivory sherwani.

The new couple shared new pictures on their social media handles looking elegant in traditional attires.

She captioned the wedding photos, "Now & Forever 4.12.2022."

The photos capture wedding moments of pheras, sindoor, and holding each other.

The wedding celebrations will continue. According to reports, the newlyweds will throw a grand reception for their film industry friends and many celebrities are expected to attend.



