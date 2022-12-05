Fans bash Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott for flying in separate jets to same destination

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked reactions after they arrived to same destination in separate private jets.

The lovebirds flew from Miami and touched down in Van Nuys the same day but on different times as per Twitter page Celebrity Jets.

The couple has not disclosed the reason behind their decision to take separate planes, however, fans of the duo labelled them “selfish” for polluting the environment.

"Does she not realize this is the same planet her kids have to live in too?" one social media user tweeted as per The Sun.

"Like fine they obviously don’t care about anyone else but their kids are going to suffer from global warming, too. These people are unimaginably selfish,” another wrote.

"How do they not feel bad for the planet?," one angry user asked, while another added, "The planet is suffocating."

Defending Kylie and Travis, a fan wrote, "I would imagine that they have their own teams of people, amongst other things.”

“The amount of clothes, shoes, security, makeup, videographers, that she travels with most likely needs its own plane,” it added.