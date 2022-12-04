Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor share an adorable moment at Red Sea Film Festival

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor serve couple goals at Red Sea Film Festival

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted at red carpet of Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The actor was asked about women in Indian cinema followed by a question about his favorite actresses where the couple was seen sharing a cute moment.

A journalist asked Saif about the contributions of female actresses in the industry to which he replied, “Cinema is empty without women for a start. When you think of cinema you think of so many important ladies, my favourite actresses from all the way back from Marlene Dietrich to Audrey Hepburn to Charlize Theron…” This is where Kareena, being Kareena sprinkled her fun element and said, ‘To your wife!’ to which Saif said, ‘To my beautiful wife!’

Saif also spoke about his mother Sharmila Tagore, “My mum, her first movie was with Satyajit Ray when she was 16. So I think feminine sensitivity and aggression, that whole aspect of nature is what women in cinema mean to me.”

Kareena continued, “So many different women from across the world are coming to be a part of this festival to celebrate the fact that women are leading the pack whether it is in India or anywhere. All actors are taking up such brave roles so I'm happy there is a special day today.”

A number of stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and others were seen at Red Sea Film Festival. Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor are also expected.