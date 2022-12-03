Jubin Nautiyal on his health: ‘I’ve got discharged and am recovering well’

Jubin Nautiyal last sang 'Manike' in the film 'Thank God'

Jubin Nautiyal has shared his health update for his fans and loved ones after getting injured in a fatal accident.

Jubin, taking it to his Instagram, shared a picture of him from the hospital room and wrote: “Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident. I’ve got discharged and am recovering well. Thank you for your never ending love and warm prayers.”

Many of his celebrity friends wished him a speedy recovery. Singer Neeti Mohan wrote: “Speedy recovery bro!! Sending you good vibes”, whereas Badshah wrote: “Get well soon my brother.”

Tulsi Kumar also commented on the post, wrote: “Sending love J. Speedy Speedy recovery… Take good care.”

The Manike singer met a fatal accident two days back as he fell off a building's staircase. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, reports PinkVilla.

Jubin Nautiyal cracked his ribs and had a major fracture in his right arm. He has undergone a surgery in his arm and is advised by the doctors to take bed rest for some time.



