Alec Baldwin is 'not ok' one year after 'Rust' shooting: Hilaria Baldwin

Alec Baldwin is struggling to move past the fatal 'Rust' shooting, says wife Hilaria Badlwin.

Alec, who accidentally fired live shots on the Mexico set of the film, killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

“We’re not OK. We can’t be OK. No one’s OK,” Hilaria told Extra

“It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," she confessed.

This comes after Alec himself admitted that things can never be the same after the tragic incident.

"I may never be the same” the 64-year-old has confessed.

“My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year,” he continued on Instagram.

“Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too,” he concluded.