Indian tennis star Sania Mirza rocks a casual look

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is known for keeping her fans engaged with her stunning pictures, has once again posted her snapshots in a casual outfit on Instagram.

Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, Mirza posted her pictures dressed up in a blue button-down shirt.





“The time to shine is now,” she captioned the picture.

The Indian tennis star shared her new photos on the internet amid divorce rumours.



According to a Gulf News report, the couple — who had been together for the last 12 years and share a four-year-old son — have parted ways and are co-parenting their kid. The couple, however, did not confirm or reject the report.

The rumours were fueled further when Shoaib Malik expresses love for Mirza on her birthday but she did not respond to it.

Malik took to social media to wish her a happy birthday on her special and big day. Malik also shared a cute throwback photo of them enjoying a blissful moment in each other's proximity.

As speculations over the possible divorce of power couple Malik and Mirza continue to spread, a clip showing the star sports players together for the first time since the rumours started has surfaced.

While fans and followers eagerly wait for the couple to clear the air, a video in which Sania and Shoaib can be seen together has surfaced. The two will soon be seen hosting a television show together for a Pakistani streaming platform, and the video is from the show's set.

Some of the fans were relieved to see Malik and Mirza together, wishing for everything to be fine between the couple, while some responded critically, saying the rumours were a publicity stunt to promote their show.