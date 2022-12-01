Mnet Asian Music Awards 2022: Full list of Winners

Mnet Asian Music Awards announced the complete winner’s list of South Korean artists 2022.
The two-day event honoured the most famous names in the music industry of South Korea and their music videos that were released between November 1, 2021, and October 21, 2022.
The award ceremony took place at Osaka’s Kyocera Done in Japan on November 29 and 20.
Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS
Worldwide Fans’ Choice (Bonsang): BLACKPINK, BTS, ENHYPEN, GOT7, NCT DREAM, PSY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TREASURE, TXT
Favorite New Artist: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, Kep1er
Yogibo Chill Artist: Stray Kids
Favorite Asian Artist: JO1
MAMA Platinum: BTS
Artist of the Year: BTS
Album of the Year: BTS (“Proof”)
Song of the Year: IVE (“LOVE DIVE”)
Best Music Video: BLACKPINK (“Pink Venom”)
Best Male Group: BTS
Best Female Group: BLACKPINK
Best New Artist (Male): Xdinary Heroes
Best New Artist (Female): IVE
Favorite Girl Group: (G)I-DLE
The Most Popular Group: Stray Kids
The Most Popular Male Artist: BTS’s J-Hope
Best Male Artist: Im Young Woong
Best Female Artist: TWICE’s Nayeon
Best Collaboration: PSY (“That That” [prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS])
Best Dance Performance (Solo): PSY (“That That” [prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS])
Best Dance Performance (Male Group): SEVENTEEN (“HOT”)
Best Dance Performance (Female Group): IVE (“LOVE DIVE”)
Best Vocal Performance (Group): BIGBANG (“Still Life”)
Best Vocal Performance (Solo): Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon (“INVU”)
Best Band Performance: Xdinary Heroes (“Happy Death Day”)
