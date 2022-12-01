Mnet Asian Music Awards 2022: Full list of Winners

Mnet Asian Music Awards announced the complete winner’s list of South Korean artists 2022.

The two-day event honoured the most famous names in the music industry of South Korea and their music videos that were released between November 1, 2021, and October 21, 2022.

The award ceremony took place at Osaka’s Kyocera Done in Japan on November 29 and 20.

Check out the full list of winners of Day 1:

Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

Worldwide Fans’ Choice (Bonsang): BLACKPINK, BTS, ENHYPEN, GOT7, NCT DREAM, PSY, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TREASURE, TXT

Favorite New Artist: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, Kep1er

Yogibo Chill Artist: Stray Kids

Favorite Asian Artist: JO1

Check out the full list of winners of Day 2:

MAMA Platinum: BTS

Artist of the Year: BTS

Album of the Year: BTS (“Proof”)

Song of the Year: IVE (“LOVE DIVE”)

Best Music Video: BLACKPINK (“Pink Venom”)

Best Male Group: BTS

Best Female Group: BLACKPINK

Best New Artist (Male): Xdinary Heroes

Best New Artist (Female): IVE

Favorite Girl Group: (G)I-DLE

The Most Popular Group: Stray Kids

The Most Popular Male Artist: BTS’s J-Hope

Best Male Artist: Im Young Woong

Best Female Artist: TWICE’s Nayeon

Best Collaboration: PSY (“That That” [prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS])

Best Dance Performance (Solo): PSY (“That That” [prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS])

Best Dance Performance (Male Group): SEVENTEEN (“HOT”)

Best Dance Performance (Female Group): IVE (“LOVE DIVE”)

Best Vocal Performance (Group): BIGBANG (“Still Life”)

Best Vocal Performance (Solo): Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon (“INVU”)

Best Band Performance: Xdinary Heroes (“Happy Death Day”)