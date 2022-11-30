Kylie Jenner slams speculations of ‘covering up’ Balenciaga amid scandal

Kylie Jenner shut down speculations that she used her children’s pictures to distract the public from Balenciaga’s ongoing controversy.

The Kardashians star, 25, on Monday treated fans with a rare glimpse into her time with her and Travis Scott’s four-year-old daughter Stormi and nine-month-old son, whose name has not been confirmed yet.

Kylie shared the post amid the ongoing controversy of the fashion brand’s controversial campaign that featured children holding bondage teddy bears.

However, the Kylie Cosmetics founder came under fire for the upload, after a TikTok user accused the reality TV show famed family of trying to cover up the scandal.

A TikTok user – with the handle Psych Advice - shared a montage of her latest pictures, as well as a snap from sister Kim Kardashian, with the message, “Kris Jenner telling her kids to release the good photos after the Balenciaga scandal.”

Kylie became the center of speculation that she only shared photos of her kids to “cover up” for the brand, which her sister Kim has close ties with.

Under her post, one person commented, “Using your son to take the attention away from the Balenciaga scandal… Classic Kylie.”

Kylie has since shut down the comments and responded, “Uh why would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga? This is why I don’t do this. Always something to say.”

This week, Kim also shared her statement, revealing that she was “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga but stopped short of cutting ties with the luxury brand.