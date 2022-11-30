At least 16 killed, 24 wounded in north Afghanistan blast

A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 19, 2022. — AFP/File

KABUL: At least 16 people were killed and 24 others wounded Wednesday by a blast at a madrassa in Afghanistan's northern city of Aybak, a doctor at a local hospital said.



There have been dozens of blasts and attacks targeting civilians since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, most claimed by Daesh.

A doctor in Aybak, about 200 kilometres (130 miles) north of the capital Kabul, said the casualties were mostly youngsters.

"All of them are children and ordinary people," he told AFP, asking not to be named.

A provincial official confirmed the blast, but could not provide casualty figures.