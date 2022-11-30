Pete Davidson has high hopes for his romance with Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson sees long-term potential in his relationship with new flame Emily Ratajkowski following his heartbreaking split with Kim Kardashian.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the comedian didn’t imagine he would find someone like the reality TV star again but came across the model, who he knew for quite some time now.

“He thought [Kim] was the total package, and he didn’t imagine he would find someone again that he connected with on so many levels as he did with Kim,” the source said.

“But this newfound romance with Emily caught him completely off guard,” the insider added. “He never imagined he would find a woman again that checked off as many boxes for him.”

“Pete obviously thinks Emily is stunning, but it’s so much more than that," the source said, adding, "She is completely down to earth and knows how to have a good time and also has so much depth, and he definitely sees potential in something long-term with Emily.”

This comes after the lovebirds seemingly confirmed their romance as they stepped out for New York Knicks game over the weekend where they were seen laughing while enjoying the game.