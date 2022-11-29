Israeli fire kills three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinians

Israeli forces during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators following a protest against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the West Bank.— AFP

RAMALLAH: Three Palestinians were martyred by Israeli troops in the West Bank Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, the latest deaths in a sharp uptick in violence in the occupied territory.

Two brothers were killed by Israeli fire in Kafr Ein, near Ramallah, while a third man died of bullet wounds to the head fired by Israeli troops in Beit Ummar, near the flashpoint city of Hebron, the ministry said.

Commenting on the Beit Ummar clash, the Israeli army claimed it had opened fire on "rioters" who "hurled rocks and improvised explosive devices at the soldiers" after two vehicles got stuck during an "operation patrol" in the area.

The Palestinian ministry said a man it did not identify had died "after being shot in the head."

It named the dead in Kafr Ein as brothers Jawad Abdulrahman Rimawi, 22, and Dhafer Abdul Rahman Rimawi, 21.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

Palestinian Authority civil affairs minister Hussein Al-Sheikh described the killing of the two brothers as an "execution in cold blood."

Violence has flared this year in the West Bank, where the Israeli army has launched near-daily raids across the territory.



The United Nations says more than 125 Palestinians have been killed across the West Bank this year. Israel has occupied the territory since the Six-Day War of 1967.

