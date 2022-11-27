Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Meet the full cast from the new series

Netflix’s Wednesday follows a teenage Wednesday Addams as she attends Nevermore Academy, a school for teens with supernatural abilities and other societal outcasts.

Directed by, Tim Burton the series is spin-off of the popular animated series from the ’90s Addams Family and live-action Addams Family Values movie.

The cast of Wednesday is full of familiar faces and relative newcomers.

Here is the full list of the cast from the Netflix series:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

A teenage girl unlocking her psychic powers, who is sent to the outcast school of Nevermore Academy after attempting murder on students at her previous high school.

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams



A goth wife and mother to two children, Wednesday and Pugsley, Morticia is also a psychic, who attended Nevermore Academy 30 years ago.

Gwen Jones as Young Morticia

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Wednesday’s father who was accused of murdering a Jericho normie 30 years ago.

Lucius Hoyos as Young Gomez

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams



Wednesday’s bullied younger brother.

George Burcea as Lurch



The Addams family’s tall and loyal butler who doesn’t say much except the occasional ‘grrrr’.

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair



Wednesday’s bubbly and colourful roommate, who happens to also be a werewolf. While these two seem like unlikely companions, they discover that they have a lot to learn from each other.

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin



Tyler Galpin is the son of Sheriff Donovan Galpin and one of the regular people that happens to live near Nevermore Academy. A ‘normie’ barista who seems to be attracted to the new goth girl in town.

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe



Xavier Thorpe, is a mysterious boy at Nevermore that intrigues Wednesday despite her initial repulsion toward the opposite sex. Thorpe is a psychic painter who has the ability to make his paintings literally leap off the canvas.

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay



Bianca is a powerful siren who has the ability to persuade people to do what she wants, but she’s also hiding family secrets and other struggles. She may look like a mean girl, but there is more to her than what she lets on.

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus



Ajax Petropolus is a student at Nevermore and a Gorgon, a creature from Greek mythology that can turn people to stone just by looking at them. He also has an eye for a certain colourful werewolf.

Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems



Principal of Nevermore, Larissa Weems is a former classmate of Morticia’s, and the two were somewhat rivals during their time at the school.

Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill



Marilyn Thornhill, the only normal teacher at Nevermore. She serves as dorm-mom to the students, and teaching Botany to them.

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin



The father of Tyler Galpin, Sheriff Donovan Galpin was born and raised in Jericho and has always had an issue with Nevermore Academy and a vendetta against former student Gomez Addams.

Riki Lindhome as Dr Valerie Kinbott



Dr Valerie Kinbott is Wednesday’s therapist and a resident of Jericho.

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger



Wednesday’s friend who leads the school’s beekeeping club, and someone who reminds her of her brother Pugsley.

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester



Wednesday may not be fond of adults but that does not include Uncle Fester, who she adores (even though she would never say it out loud).

Victor Dorobantu’s right hand as Thing



Literally a helping hand for Wednesday, Thing is a crucial partner in crime for the goth teenager. Not only does he help Wednesday investigate gory murders, he is looking out for her well-being and making sure she is having some ‘normal’ teen experiences.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.