Abhishek Bachchan plays music to diffuse tension between Jaya Bachchan and Shweta

Navya Naveli Nanda discussed her 'mamu' Abhishek Bachchan on her podcast What The Hell Navya and explained how he helps to ease tension between her Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, according to Hindustan Times.

Jaya Bachchan appeared alongside her daughter Shweta Bachchan in the last episode of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya. In the podcast, Navya revealed that Abhishek Bachchan plays music to diffuse the tension between her mother and grandmother.

Jaya shared about an argument with her daughter Shweta, "You didn’t do anything… (we had a discussion) and then mamu (Abhishek Bachchan) started playing music, and was saying, ‘Swetdi (Shweta), play this music for mumma’.”

On which Navya said, "Mamu always does that. Every time he sees that the tensions are rising, he starts playing some music. And it is always not calming music. It’s always some house tech music.”

