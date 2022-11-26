Kohli calls T20 knock against Pakistan a 'blessed evening'

India´s Virat Kohli (C) chats with Pakistan´s Muhammad Rizwan (L) and Shaheen Shah Afridi during the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022.— AFP

Former Indian cricket team captain and star batter Virat Kohli recently recalled his remarkable performance against Pakistan in this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Kohli took to Twitter to share reminiscence over the October 23 match which he said "will always be special" for him.

Referring to the 90,000 fans in front of whom the batter scored an incredible and unbeaten 82 he said that he "never felt energy like that in a cricket game before."

“What a blessed evening that was,” he wrote.



The star's much-awaited performance after being out of form for years led his country to a fascinating last-ball win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, making the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 one of the most memorable for him.

India won by four wickets that day ending the match with an incredible last over with the spotlight on Kohli. Pakistan was left restricted to 159-8.

While initially, the match seemed to be in the favour of Pakistan with India struggling to score, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) changed the game dramatically.

Halfway through the chase, India had only scored 45-4 (10 overs) but with the duo's fightback of 100 runs, India was left needing 16 runs in the final over. Nervous in the final over standing in front of fierce batters who had miraculously scored a century, a nervous Mohammad Nawaz's bowling was affected.

However, the men in blue could not reach the finals after Alex Hales and Jos Butler from England stood unbeaten and defeated India in the semi-finals.

By the end of the tournament, Kohli had the highest score of runs with 296 runs in six innings.