Rohit Shetty paints Ranveer Singh in a quirky light in Cirkus: WATCH

Ranveer Singh plays a double role in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus

Ranveer Singh is famous for his fun characters and aura. He has always been in light for the characters he plays and keeping that in mind Rohit Shetty has painted him in a quirky light as he drops Cirkus teaser today.





Taking to his Instagram, Rohit shares the motion poster introducing the fun characters. The teaser also have a fair share of colorful cars, carts and masks. The best thing about Ranveer’s character is, it is a double role.

Ranveer’s first look shows his ruffled hair with a rough look. Whereas Pooja Hedge looks gorgeous in a yellow saree with matching jewelry. Jacqueline Fernandez depicts a retro look with her hair partially tied back. Varun Sharma also plays a double role and looks cutely handsome.

Rohit captioned the post, "Before the trailer drops next week, meet our CIRKUS family!!!"





The shoot of film was wrapped up last week and Ranveer announced it on his Instagram account.





The film is based on William Shakespeare play The Comedy of Errors, which revolves around a pair of identical twins who were separated by accident at birth.

Ranveer will soon be seen in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.

