Netflix drops trailer for upcoming series 'Hot Skull', cast, release date

Netflix has dropped an interesting trailer for the upcoming Turkish sci-fi series Hot Skull and it will debut on the streaming giant on December 2, 2022.

Hot Skull is based Afşin Kum’s novel of the same name which was published in 2016, the series revolves around a unique disease that gets spread in a dystopian world through verbal communication and it is impossible for the entire world to be quiet.

So, in order to combat this plague a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist who is immune to the disease. People affected by this epidemic go through a lot. The first season of Hot Skull will be based on eight episodes.

Cast

Sonant

Subaşı

Şevket Çoruh

Tilbe Saran

Kubilay Tunçer

Özgür Emre Yıldırım

Gonca Vuslateri

Zerrin Sümer

Yetkin Dikinciler

Hakan Gerçek

Check out the Trailer







