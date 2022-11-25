 
Friday November 25, 2022
By Web Desk
November 25, 2022
Netflix drops trailer for upcoming series 'Hot Skull', cast, release date

Netflix has dropped an interesting trailer for the upcoming Turkish sci-fi series Hot Skull and it will debut on the streaming giant on December 2, 2022.

Hot Skull is based Afşin Kum’s novel of the same name which was published in 2016, the series revolves around a unique disease that gets spread in a dystopian world through verbal communication and it is impossible for the entire world to be quiet. 

So, in order to combat this plague a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist who is  immune to the disease. People affected by this epidemic go through a lot. The first season of Hot Skull will be based on eight episodes. 

Cast

  • Sonant 
  • Subaşı 
  • Şevket Çoruh
  • Tilbe Saran
  • Kubilay Tunçer
  • Özgür Emre Yıldırım
  • Gonca Vuslateri
  • Zerrin Sümer
  • Yetkin Dikinciler
  • Hakan Gerçek

Check out the Trailer