‘My pillar of strength!’ Vicky Kaushal sends love to father Sham Kaushal on his birthday

Vicky Kaushal writes a wholesome wish for his father Sham Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal never runs out of love. He is an expressive man who reassures his loved ones and brings the best out of them. One such example is his relationship with wife Katrina Kaif. He shares a similar bond with his family.

On account of Sham Kaushal, a veteran director and Vicky’s father birthday, Vicky took to his Instagram stories and shared a black and white picture of his parents, in which Sham looks like he’s sending a long distanced hug to someone by the way he has curled his arms. He also wrote a cute note for his father, calling him a pillar of his strength.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Padnekar. The film will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16th 2022. He also have a Laxman Utekar movie and a film with Anand Tiwari co-starring Tripti Dimri in the pipeline.