Is Kate Middleton really pregnant with fourth baby?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly dismissed rumours that she was pregnant with her baby number four.



There were speculations Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their fourth child and the couple had also informed about it to Queen Elizabeth before she died on September 8.

The Princess dismissed the pregnancy rumours with her latest photos as she returned to royal duties with the first state visit hosted by King Charles for South African President at Buckingham Palace.

Kate Middleton and Prince William played major role in the visit.

The stunning photos of the royal couple are circulating on social media, where fans can’t see suspicious tummy of Kate Middleton despite she can be seen with a very tight beige dress completed with a belt to mark the waist.

Kate and William also shared their stunning photo with South African president on their official Instagram and Twitter handles.

They said, “A pleasure to welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK.”



