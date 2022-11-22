As 2,000 employees leave Twitter, Elon Musk asks if 'anyone' knows coding

Musk sent emails to the Twitter team asking the staff who was able to do technical work.— AFP/file

After thousands of employees left the social media firm Twitter, boss Elon Musk is now left with insufficient staff and is looking for any employees at the company who knows how to code.

He sent emails to the Twitter team asking the staff who was able to do the technical work. According to an Insider report, the billionaire asked the employees if there is "anyone who actually writes software" requesting them to meet him.

"Anyone who actually writes software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 pm today," he wrote in the email sent to the staff on Friday. He also said he wanted "a bullet point summary of what your code commands have achieved in the past 6 months, along with up to 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code”.



Musk tried to cooperate with those working remotely. "If you're working remotely, please email the request below nonetheless and I will try to speak to you via video," he wrote in another email quoted by Insider. "Only those who cannot physically get to Twitter HQ or have a family emergency are excused. These will be short, technical interviews that allow me to better understand the Twitter tech stack." the email read.

He added that he would appreciate it if employees would fly to San Francisco to meet in person, telling them that he would be at the headquarter till midnight and "back again the next morning".

Apart from the staff members fired by Musk, several employees at Twitter walked out after Muks said they would either have to go "hardcore" or leave with three months' severance pay. Nearly 2,000 people at the company decided to leave instead of committing to the CEO's "Twitter 2.0".

The e-mails are evidence of the chaos at Twitter since Musk took over this month. Sources who chose to stay anonymous told Insider that some departments of the company had no employees at all. The communication department, recruiters, and finance and accounting departments were hit the hardest.

He has taken multiple controversial steps triggering hashtags like "#RIPTwitter" predicting that Twitter will end soon.

Benefiting from the situation, the microblogging platform's Indian rival Koo is promoting itself and adding new features to welcome more and more users. The application is improving a range of things and convincing not only users but also ex-Twitter employees to join them, India Today reported.