Sima Taparia about 'Indian Matchmaking 3': 'It will come out within a few months'

Sima Taparia confirms 'Indian Matchmaking season 3'

Actor Sima Taparia has confirmed that another season for the popular Netflix Show Indian Matchmaking will be out anytime soon.

During an event, Sima spoke about the criticism that the Indian Matchmaking received. She further revealed the story of one of her clients named Aparna.

While talking about her series, she confirmed that the Indian Matchmaking has been renewed for another season. “You’ll see Season 3 soon. Netflix will plan and announce soon. It’s ready completely. It will come out within a few months, remarked Sima.”

The popular Netflix series that features Sima Taparia as the lead actor has had two seasons which made a record numbers. In the show, Sima meets clients all over the world and help them finding suitable partners.

As per IndiaToday, Indian Matchmaking has been trolled on social media for its regressive nature.