Pregnant Behati Prinsloo steps out for shopping in Santa Barbara without Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo showed off her growing baby bump during her casual outing with her daughter Santa Barbara.
The model has been in news since her husband Adam Levine sparked a sexting scandal.
On Saturday the Namibian model dressed in a form-fitting brown one-piece outfit stepped out for shopping.
The Victoria's Secret model wore a t-shirt over the dress.
Meanwhile, two months back the Maroon 5 star was alleged of sending flirtatious messages to 23-year-old model Sumner Stroh.
Sumner dropped a TikTok video to claim that she felt ‘manipulated’ when Adam suggested meeting him in person.
Adam refused the allegation however he did confess to “crossing a line.”
“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he stated.
“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he added.
