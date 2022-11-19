Shakira loses big title to Christina Aguilera, fans say ‘talent won again’

Shakira had her name in everybody’s mouth when it came to the Latin music scene until recently which dramatically changed when Christina Aguilera grabbed the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards.
The Voice coach bagged the much-coveted golden gramophone for ‘Traditional Pop Vocal Album’ after 21 years.
Christina previously won the prestigious award for Female Pop Vocal Album thanks to her first Latin set Mi Reflejo in 2000.
The Genie in a Bottle singer appeared on cloud nine, as she expressed: “I’ve been wanting to release another Spanish album since Mi Reflejo. It was such an amazing time for me. This is so important to me, and it’s so amazing to come back to this home.”
This came as a major blow to Waka Waka hitmaker as she has been ruling over the Latin music scene, being the second-highest Latin Grammy winner with 12 awards.
