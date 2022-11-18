Prince William denies 'reconciliation' with 'American' Prince Harry

Prince William wants the best for his family, but will not take Prince Harry back, reveal insiders.



Royal expert Simon Heffer tells Telegraph that despite William's self-righteous nature, he cares about his blood.

Prince William has alleged that he can be “a self-righteous and spoilt little *****”.

Speaking about sources close to Harry, Heffer revealed the Duke of Sussex will not "enjoy living in exile in America for very much longer".

If he decides to come back, Charles will accept Harry with an open heart. William, on the other hand, might not "accept a reconciliation” with his brother.