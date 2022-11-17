King Charles' idea to slim down monarchy finally comes to fruition

King Charles III's recent decisions suggest he has seemingly begun to swing his axe to reshape the monarchy's face.



The new King's idea to slim down the monarchy is finally coming to fruition with his recent moves as he appointed Prince Anne and Prince Edward to deputise for him.

Charles III used his birthday event to warn non-working royals of staying away from the monarchy as he has decided to pay whole respects to the working ones.

His decision, which seems an apparent snub to his brother Prince Andrew and son Prince Harry, is widely being praised by royal experts and fans.

Prince Andrew was expected to be completely cut off from the Royal Family due to his many recent scandals. But people were curious to know about King Charles' intentions about his son Harry.



Harry was also stopped after the new monarch decided to allow Princess Anne and Prince Edward to take over from him when he can't fulfil his official duties as king.

Megyn Kelly also weighed in on King Charles' decision to appoint siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward as the monarch's stand-ins for official duties, an unexpected move that was labelled an insult to Prince Harry.

She argued it made sense for the King to choose his brother and sister as they are "active royals" who live in the UK. "Unlike Prince Harry whose out there in Montecito with the Duchess of duplicity."