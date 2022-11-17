Meghan Markle’s attitude on ‘Suits’ set changed after Prince Harry romance

file footage

Meghan Markle’s attitude on the sets of the hit show Suits changed considerably once she met Prince Harry and their engagement was confirmed, a royal expert has claimed.



Before she met Prince Harry, Meghan had a recurring role in Suits as paralegal Rachel Zane, and as per royal author Tom Bower, costars of the now-Duchess of Sussex felt that she changed as her royal romance gained heat.

In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, Bower claimed: “Some actors and staff discovered that Meghan’s attitude occasionally stiffened. Sometimes she arrived late and her empathy occasionally morphed into near-arrogance.”

“Meghan had markedly shifted from the early days when she held a prayer meeting with the Suits cast before filming started,” he added.

Citing some 80 sources in his book, Bower also claimed that Palace staff prepared a list of strict rules for the cast and crew of Suits when it came to Meghan, including altering dialogues and even some scenes.

“Fearing the worst, from bitter experience, the Palace stepped in to control Meghan’s life. Aaron Korsh was told to submit all future Suits scripts to Nick Collins, Meghan’s agent. Scripts were thereafter forwarded to Kensington Palace for approval,” Bower wrote.

He added: “Orders for changes of words were sent back from London to Los Angeles. The most important demand concerned Meghan’s last scene at her ‘wedding’ to Mike. No photographs, the Palace ordered, were to be shot of Meghan wearing a wedding dress.”